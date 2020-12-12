When former Athens City Schools District Superintendent Trey Holladay was placed on administrative leave back in June, Assistant Superintendent Beth Patton was tasked with filling in the gap. Among her many new tasks was helping the school system come up with a plan to have city students return to their classrooms for the 2020-2021 school year while in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Board decided to buy out Holladay's contract in late October, so Patton was changed from acting superintendent to interim. Board President Russell Johnson said given the job Patton has done for ACS since June, it came as no surprise that she was officially named the system's new superintendent during a special-called meeting Tuesday. The Board voted unanimously to select her over 22 other applicants.
“I think Mrs. Patton, in this particular spot we are in with Athens City Schools, is the exactly the right choice at the right time for us,” he said. “She will provide the type of leadership we need to move the system forward.”
Patton has been with Athens City Schools for the past 29 years. She said she started as an elementary school teacher before moving to the central office 11 years ago.
“I am so excited and honored,” she said. “This is my community and my school system. I can't wait. We have had a lot going on this year, but we have not missed a beat. It's a great group to work with.”
Not only does Patton bring years of experience working in Athens to the table, she is also the first female superintendent in ACS history.
“I have already had students reach out saying they were rooting for me to be superintendent going forward,” she said. “We all want to see people who look like us in leadership roles. We want our children to know they can do anything they set their minds to.”
Patton is a native of Athens and an Athens High graduate. She holds a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Athens State University, a master's from Alabama A&M University and a Class A certification in instructional leadership from the University of North Alabama.
“I am excited to continue working with everyone,” Patton said. “This doesn't feel like a brand-new role because I have been doing this for so long. I am excited for this opportunity to get out there to do the work. We are a community connected by education. Everyone has bought into the schools, and people are overwhelmingly supportive.”
Johnson said the Board still has to put together a contract for Patton but will have everything completed by the group's Dec. 17 meeting.
“It was not a hard decision,” Johnson said. “Everyone is behind her. The community has given her glowing endorsements.”
