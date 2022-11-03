The Athens City Schools Board of Education approved changes to the drug and alcohol policy at the regular meeting on Oct. 27.
Drugs and Alcoholic Beverages
The Drugs and Alcoholic Beverages policy will replace the Drug Free Workplace policy.
It is prohibited by the new policy to be intoxicated or impaired by any controlled or illicit substance while on property owned or in the control of Athens City Schools. It is also prohibited to unlawfully manufacture, distribute, transfer, sell, dispense, possess, or use a controlled substance or illicit drug on property owned or in the control of Athens City Schools. These acts are also prohibited while an employee is acting as an employee of Athens City Schools.
Illicit drug use includes the misuse of legal prescriptions or OTC drugs.
It is prohibited to be intoxicated or impaired by alcohol on property owned or controlled by Athens City Schools or to possess, use, sale, or distribute alcoholic beverages on such property.
It is also prohibited for employees to be intoxicated or impaired while the employee is acting in connection with or engaging in actions that affect the supervision of students.
The Superintendent has the right to require a sobriety or drug test or screening when reasonable suspicion is present.
Any violations of this policy will be subject to disciplinary actions.
Drug and Alcohol Testing of Safety Sensitive Employees
The Drug and Alcohol Testing of Safety Sensitive Employees will replace the Drug Testing of Designated Employees policy.
Safety sensitive employees will undergo testing at initial employment, when the Superintendent finds reasonable cause, on random basis without advance notice, following a reportable accident, or after drug/alcohol rehabilitation.
Searches
Property, facilities, and grounds belonging to the school system may be entered, inspected, and searched for any lawful purpose by Board officials or their designees at any time to the fullest extent of the law without prior notice.
The board can inspect employees’ vehicles, purses, files, and other personal property with reasonable cause.
Self-reporting arrest or conviction
All employees must notify the superintendent of any misdemeanor or felony arrest or conviction within three days of the reportable event.
As it pertains to employees who transport student or who drive equipment owned/leased by Athens City Schools, they must notify the Superintendent of conviction of a traffic or driving offense or the suspension or revocation of a drivers license within three days of the reportable event.
