Jennifer Manville’s last school board meeting as the district 2 member of the Athens City Board of Education was Thursday, June 8. She has represented her district for the Athens City Board for the last 10 1/2 years.
“Doing what is best for current and future students was, and should always be, the board’s priority. The ‘One Athens’ motto has been unifying for our school system. We are all in this together as a school system and a community,” she said.
Her daughter, Jillian, was in second grade at Brookhill when she was approached to fill the last 6 months of a term. She said that led to two 5-year terms of her own.
“Jennifer Manville has served very well over the last 10-plus years,” Mayor Ronnie Marks said at a May 22 city council meeting.
It was in that meeting that city council president Harold Wales announced he would appoint Karen Clem to this next term instead of Manville.
“Jennifer has served with class and dignity, and she’s been a part of a lot of decisions. You can look at the school systems as you pass the streets and see that,” Council president Harold Wales said.
While on the board, she saw the completion of the new Athens Elementary and Athens High School buildings and she said those will always be bright spots in her memory.
“Our city is growing, and with that come growing pains. Be informed, avoid assuming, and get involved in our great city,” she said. “As the school system goes, the city goes and vice versa.”
Even though Wales said he appointed her 10 years ago and has known her for even longer, he said he had many people who have come to him saying it was time for new ideas on the school board.
“People said, ‘Harold, it’s time for some new faces,’” Wales said. “None of them said anything negative about Jennifer. But they understood, this city keeps an eye on what happens at that school board — at that school, period. And, they know when it’s time to make a change or whatever, and they don’t mind letting you know where they stand.”
He said he spoke to Manville and told her that he was going to nominate someone else who he thought could bring new ideas into the system. Wales said Manville told him she would be willing to help whoever he nominated in her place.
“The role of the school board is a mystery and/or misunderstood by most. Unlike most in the state of Alabama, our board is composed of unpaid citizens, willing to serve the city of Athens. Each brings their own strengths to the board; mine happens to be financial and business experience,” Manville said.
“She’s leaving at a very important time for the school system, because they have a lot on their plate as far as finance and stuff like that. She’s good at that; that’s her strength,” Wales said.
In Manville’s last school board meeting on Thursday, June 8, Superintendent Beth Patton recognized her important work for the board.
“She has brought a wealth of knowledge from her expertise in finance and business management to this board that we will truly miss,” Patton said. “We are so grateful for [her] commitment and dedication.”
“The respect I have for those that I have served with is immeasurable. We have gone through both joyous and trying times together as a true team. I will always remember what Mr. James Lucas shared with me at one of my first meetings, ‘Each of us gets one vote. We can disagree and vote differently on items, but after the board has voted, always support the decision of the board and move forward as one,’” she said.
Manville said she has seen a lot of change in the landscape of education during her time and knows that will continue.
“Let me challenge everyone, if you have a question or concern regarding a school or system employee, reach out to the lowest level to start the conversation (and not on social media),” she said. “Talk to your state legislator and senators that pass laws regarding the education system. Communication is important, but always remember to respectfully disagree,” she said.
