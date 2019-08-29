Athens City Schools will dismiss early Friday to allow students and staff to participate in the annual pep rally on The Square in support of the Athens High School football team.
Athens Elementary School will dismiss at 2:15 p.m., while all other schools will dismiss at 2:30.
Buses will also release early, according to the school's early dismissal time. An announcement from the school asks guardians to plan for bus riders to arrive home earlier than usual. For questions about bus times, contact the school office.
