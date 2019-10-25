Superintendents from across the country are coming to Athens next week to participate in the fall meeting of the School Superintendents Association's Digital Consortium.
The event, hosted this year by Athens City Schools, runs Sunday through Tuesday. The consortium's purpose is to highlight successful models of digital learning.
Participating superintendents and district staff will “engage in meaningful dialogue with their peers about emerging and successful models of combining digital content and professional development to improve student achievement,” said a press release from Athens City Schools.
The meeting will include site visits to SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary, Athens Renaissance School and the new Athens High School campus.
The meeting will include dinner at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center to highlight the Tennessee Valley’s connection and commitment to science and space studies.
“Hosting the fall AASA Digital Consortium meeting — in NASA’s backyard — will be extremely meaningful,” said Melanie Barkley, district technology coordinator for Athens City Schools. “It gives school leaders from all over the nation an opportunity to see how our students are creating the future and will hopefully inspire our colleagues to take home some great ideas for implementing change in their school communities so we can ensure a bright future for students everywhere.”
Established in 2014 by the School Superintendents Association (AASA), the consortium was created to provide school district leaders the opportunity to work together as critical friends to learn, take action and gain insight into emerging and successful models of best practices using digital media in support of engaging and effective learning experiences.
“Through a variety of leadership network programs, AASA is connecting superintendents to best practices and strategies school system leaders need to succeed. I am proud that the AASA Digital Consortium is among our stable of programs fostering that success,” said Daniel Domenech, executive director of the AASA. “We are pleased to see Athens City Schools making digital transitions a reality. We’re grateful to Superintendent Trey Holladay and his staff for facilitating our Digital Consortium fall meeting.”
Holladay is grateful to the national and local sponsors whose support is key to making the consortium experience a success. Sponsors include Microsoft, the Consortium for School Networking, Urban Engine, Switchdesk, LeanFrog, LeanStream, First Metro Bank and the Athens City Schools Foundation.
“ACS is proud to host this influential network of school leaders from all corners of the country. Our system is bold and forward-thinking when it comes to new initiatives, in particular when it comes to making big changes to meet the needs of our students in the new educational landscape of the innovation era,” Holladay said. “We are honored and excited to share our best practices and big ideas that are working for students.”
Visit https://www.acs-k12.org/AASA to learn more about the AASA Digital Consortium’s Athens visit, including the schedule of events.
