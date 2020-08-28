Athens City Schools will dismiss early today and follow the pep rally release schedule, according to Beth Patton, acting superintendent. However, due to the threat of severe weather, the pep rally will be held at 3:15 p.m. Saturday on The Square, weather permitting.
Officials said there will be no latchkey services today.
Dismissals are as follows:
Pre-K at 2 p.m.;
Elementary Academies at 2:15 p.m.;
Athens Intermediate at 2:30 p.m.; and
Athens High and Athens Renaissance at 2:30.
Officials encourage everyone to stay weather aware today as things could change.
