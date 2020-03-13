City officials are considering a law change that would require businesses that display merchandise on sidewalks to provide adequate maneuvering space for people who are elderly or disabled.
Athens City Council members introduced the proposed ordinance during their council meeting Tuesday. The proposed ordinance was read, but the council took no action. They want to give business owners and others time to comment on or make suggestions regarding the proposed ordinance, which would take effect April 10.
Council President Frank Travis, who recently lost a portion of his leg in an assault, praised the idea, saying it was important for sidewalks to remain accessible and easily traversed by people with disabilities or other issues.
"Until you become handicapped, you don't realize how important it is to have space to maneuver," Travis said. "This change gives more credence to those people who are handicapped who come to the city, so they can move around in comfort. I am really supporting it."
The proposed ordinance says increased use of public sidewalks by businesses has resulted in the need for regulation by the city where little regulation existed before.
It is intended to provide "reasonable and common-sense limits” to the use of sidewalks by businesses for the display of merchandise.
New rules
The proposed ordinance says it is unlawful for anyone who sells books, housewares, novelties, clothing, antiques, packaged foodstuffs or any other merchandise to place or maintain such items on a public sidewalk, way or street except under the following conditions:
• The items are located within 10 feet of the entrance to the retail establishment and directly adjacent to the property on which the business is situated;
• There is at least 4 feet of open paved sidewalk or 5 feet of raised sidewalk with a street curb next to the business that is open for pedestrian use, and the items are all located on the side of the sidewalk nearest to the building in which the business is located;
• There is a clear path from the business entrance to an open portion of sidewalk that is at least 4 feet wide;
• There is at least a 4-foot-by-4-foot space at the top of any sidewalk curb ramp;
• There is more than one entrance to the business. In this case, the business owner can select two entrances for which the ordinance does not apply;
• Items placed in designated areas are weighted such that they cannot blow onto other areas of the sidewalk, way or street;
• No trash, rubbish or debris is placed or maintained in the area;
• The items placed there are kept clean. The area is free of standing water, fading, rust, deterioration, and items are upright in a neat and orderly manner;
• Items do not interfere with any item lawfully placed or maintained upon the sidewalk, way or street by the city of Athens, including, for example, a street sign, fire hydrant, light pole, planter or bench;
• The business does not have any other signs, planters or other items located outside of the designated area;
• Items do not have sharp edges or corners that could be reasonably expected to cause injury;
• The business entrance is a door no wider than 5 feet and, if wider than that, only 5 feet may be used to determine the area for items. The measurement should be made while the door is closed and from the main building;
• The free passage of pedestrians along the sidewalk is not otherwise prevented or substantially impaired; and
• Items can be moved at any time and without any notice to the owner of the items or related business by, or at the direction of, the city upon the city’s need to access such areas.
Visit enewscourier.com to read a copy of the ordinance in its entirety.
State law
State law says the city can manage and regulate the use of public ways and sidewalks through its police power in the interest of traffic regulation and public health and safety. The law also says no private enterprise may use the streets, sidewalks or other public places without consent of the city.
Although City Council members recently showed support for limited use of downtown sidewalks when it adopted a sidewalk dining ordinance, they have said they still want reasonable limits on sidewalk use in order to ensure accessibility by everyone.
Incentive
The proposed ordinance says the council is prepared to adopt more stringent regulations if businesses do not adhere to the terms and spirit of the proposed ordinance. Businesses that violate city ordinances may be subject to penalties by the municipal court and to the revocation or suspension of their business licenses.
