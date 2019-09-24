Sunday alcohol revenue is up 10% over the first 11 months of last fiscal year, leaving Athens with a tidy penny to spend.
When City Council members voted in 2017 to legalize the sale of alcoholic beverages on Sundays, they did it for the money. At the time, Mayor Ronnie Marks said he hoped to see an 18% increase in alcohol revenue. A Buffalo Wild Wings expert told the mayor he saw increases in alcohol revenue of up to 24% in cities where the restaurant had located.
Alcoholic beverage sales have increased each year since they were legalized, City Clerk Annette Barnes said.
Here's what the numbers actually looked like. When Sunday sales were legalized, the 2016-2017 budget — which ran Oct. 1, 2016, through Sept. 30, 2017 — included only three months of Sunday sales revenue, Barnes said.
"The ordinance took effect July 1, so it gave the city Sunday sales taxes and fees for July, August and September of 2017," she said.
The fiscal 2016 alcohol tax revenues were $688,475, which included taxes and fees generated by the sale of alcohol Mondays through Saturdays. Fiscal 2017 saw total alcohol tax revenues of $732,101, which is only a 6% increase, Barnes said.
"However, if you compared the July, August and September of 2016 revenues of $177,863 to the July, August and September of 2017 revenues of $205,664, which included Sunday sales, the change represents a 15.6% increase for those three months over the same three months in 2016," Barnes said.
Fiscal 2018 alcohol tax revenues totaled $806,189, which is a 10% increase over the fiscal 2017 total of $732,101, she said.
"Through Aug. 31, alcohol revenues are up 10.14% over the first 11 months of FY 2018," Barnes said. "Therefore, we should finish FY 2019 with revenues of approximately $885,000."
"How much of this is Sunday sales-related versus actual growth can't really be identified," she said. "This is a positive trend, regardless."
OK with mayor
The mayor has said he's OK with less than 18% growth due to Sunday sales because his main reasons for wanting Sunday sales were to appeal to residents who wanted the option and to appeal to prospective restaurants that expect to sell alcohol with Sunday meals.
No matter what the percentage gained each year, half of the money goes to Athens City Schools, Marks said.
The city schools then use the extra money to repay debt from the new high school. The city uses its share for general debt repayment after first setting aside about $300,000 per year for emergencies, Marks said.
The city maintains a separate line item in its annual budget to reflect the fees and taxes generated through alcohol sales, minus the half that goes to city schools. This was something Marks and former councilman Johnny Crutcher pushed for when Athens first legalized the sale of alcoholic beverages.
Benefits
Marks said legalizing Sunday sales has benefitted both the public and local businesses.
"It's really bigger stores seeing the benefits of Sunday sales," Marks said. "It's people who go to the grocery store shopping and pick up a bottle of wine or a six-pack of beer. If we look at our sales, they are close to $650,000 a year, and then figure 15% of that, it works out to about $740,000 a year. But mainly, it's giving people an option. It's giving restaurants an option. We've have had little or no complaints. We run a tight ship with it. So, it's been beneficial."
Commented
