The Athens City Council will look largely the same whenever new terms begin Nov. 2.
District 1 Councilman Christ Seibert, District 2 Councilman Harold Wales, District 3 Councilman Frank Travis and District 5 Councilman Wayne Harper are each running unopposed, meaning they have automatically won another term.
The four councilors were affirmed for their new terms during the City Council meeting Monday. Seibert will be entering his third term on the Council.
“It's very exciting, humbling and an honor to get in without having to go through an election,” he said. “It makes you feel like people are happy with the job you're doing. It gives you confidence moving forward.”
Seibert said councilors are generally learning the ropes with their first term but know the landscape and are better able to make an impact during the second term.
“We have a lot of things moving in the right direction, and we can continue that progress having the Council intact,” he said.
Wales will be entering his fifth term and will have served on the Council for 20 years at its conclusion.
“I'm just tickled to death,” he said. “I am so thankful to the people in my district that chose not to oppose me. There have been so many phone calls I've gotten asking me to run one more time at least, and just encouraging me. It meant a whole lot to me.”
Wales said he will work as hard as he can for the people in his district over the next four years.
“I've enjoyed it,” he said. “I love serving the people, and Athens is doing great. I want to be a part of it and make it bigger and better than it's ever been.”
Travis will be starting his second term on the Council. He also currently serves as the Council president.
“In the words of James Brown, it feels good,” Travis said. “It's very humbling. District 3 has been very supportive and good to me. I feel bad sometimes, because I don't know if I've done as much as I could do, but I've always tried to be open to people when they have issues. It's been a good four years, and I'm looking forward to the next four.”
Like Seibert, Harper will be entering his third term on the Council.
“It's very gratifying, especially since I didn't have any opposition,” he said. “I am trying to do a good job, and apparently folks think I might be. I'm looking forward to working with these other councilors. I think we have a good group, and we work together. We don't always agree, but we don't argue or fuss about things. I think we have a lot of respect and friendship.”
Travis echoed Harper's sentiments when it comes to working through potential disagreements.
“I think that's what makes us such a good team,” he said. “We don't always agree, but we are open to hear the other person's opinion. After we talk, we come to the best solution for that particular issue. We never get upset with each other. We work as a team.”
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said it's great to have the four councilors coming back for another term.
“It's really good that you have a legislative body that is willing to take on the tough issues like policy and budgets,” he said. “We have a great team working together. We are on a good roll. I'm excited to work with these guys.”
District 4 has been vacant since Joseph Cannon became Limestone County's license commissioner.
