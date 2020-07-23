Finding someone to clean the new Athens rec center and an update on relocating Jimmy Gill Park were among the array of items on Monday's city council agenda.
The new Athens Recreation Center located near the Sportsplex on U.S. 31 is open to the public. Cemetery, Parks and Recreation Director Bert Bradford requested the Council hire Jan-Pro cleaning services for the rec center at a cost of $26,000. Jan-Pro, who submitted the lowest bid, will provide its services for the next six months.
Bradford said the rec center needed someone to come in immediately now that the facility is open, and hiring full-time employees would take too long and likely cost more than bidding out for the service.
The Council voted unanimously to fund the services.
As for the park, Mayor Ronnie Marks said dirt is moving at its new site on Hine Street. Jimmy Gill Park, named after late councilman Jimmy Gill, was moved from West Sanderfer Road in order to make way for Toyota Boshoku's manufacturing plant. The Council appropriated $600,000 for the project, with Toyota Boshoku donating $300,000 to the venture.
In other business, the Council:
• Held four public hearings. Three were zoning applications for alcohol sales by Dollar General No. 5865, the Market Street BP and Jiffy Food Store No. 2. The fourth hearing concerned fixing and assessing costs associated with the demolition of an unsafe structure in the 1500 block of South Houston Street. Marks said the structure was a shed that burned on the property. No public comments were made during any of the four hearings;
• Voted to approve the demolition and abatement of the unsafe structure at a cost of $2,950.35;
• Passed a resolution to execute a consulting agreement for Interstate 65 and Huntsville-Browns Ferry Interchange Sewer System;
• Passed a resolution to execute a consulting agreement for Canebrake Sewer Lift Station upgrades;
• Passed a resolution to approve the abandonment of a private cemetery south of Huntsville-Browns Ferry near its intersection with I-65. City Attorney Shane Black said the cemetery in question was two graves from the 1800s that were found in a field that is within the corporate limits of the city. The remains will be moved to Roselawn Cemetery;
• Passed an ordinance vacating a portion of certain sewer easements near Box Street. The move was made at the request of a company building on the property, and Black said the city was not using that portion of the easements;
• Passed a resolution to add the job description of City Planner, Manager 1, back to the Public Works Department; and
• Passed a resolution appointing City Clerk Annette Barnes to perform the duties required of Mayor Ronnie Marks with respect to the upcoming municipal election Aug. 25 and during a runoff Oct. 6 if need be. Marks said since he is running for re-election, Barnes is being appointed to serve necessary functions of his office related to the election on those dates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.