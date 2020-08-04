Rezoning the land on which the new Jimmy Gill Park will be located and amending a city street speed limit were among the items on the agenda during the Athens City Council meeting July 27.
The Council held a public hearing concerning the rezoning of the new Jimmy Gill Park property, which is around 7.84 acres on South Hine Street, south of Sanderfer Road.
After no member of the public came forward with comment, the Council unanimously passed an ordinance rezoning the property from a M-1 Light Industrial District to an INST, Institutional District. Council members said the rezoning was essentially a formality to keep potential issues from coming up in the future.
The Council also discussed amending Section 82-5 of the City Code in order to lower the speed limit on Summit Lake Drive to 20 mph. The ordinance was passed unanimously.
In other business, the City Council passed:
• A resolution to set a public hearing for the regular meeting of Aug. 24 to review the request of Mark Wilson to rezone parcels located directly north of 18042 Jefferson St., directly north of 108 W. Elm St. and 100 W. Elm St., from a Traditional Business District to a B-2, General Business District;
• A resolution to set a public hearing for the regular meeting of Aug. 24 to review the request of Sarah J. Smith to annex about 0.55 acres of property at 17685 Quinn Road into the corporate limits of the City of Athens and zone property in the R-1-1 Single Family Low Density Residential District;
• A resolution to set a public hearing for the regular meeting of Aug. 24 to review the request of Anik Patel to annex about 0.25 acres of property at 23040 Nick Davis Road into the corporate limits of the City of Athens and zone property in the B-1 Neighborhood Business District; and
• A resolution to enter into an agreement with Grayson Carter & Son for the construction portions of the Lindsay Lane widening project related to grading and drainage with a total project cost not to exceed the amount of $25,000 and to be funded from the gas tax fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.