An Athens City Councilman and his wife, who were seriously injured last month in a domestic incident, are now out of the hospital and continuing to recover.
Athens Communications Specialist Holly Hollman confirmed District 3 Councilman Frank Travis was recently moved from Huntsville Hospital to a Huntsville rehabilitation facility.
Frank's wife, Sharon Travis, was released from Huntsville Hospital several days ago.
It is not known when Frank Travis would be able to return to the City Council. His absence means the council has only three of five active members. Joseph Cannon had to vacate his District 4 seat today as he begins his new role as Limestone County's license commissioner.
Several people have expressed interest in being appointed to Cannon's seat, though some council members previously told The News Courier they would prefer to wait until Travis returns so he can vote on the appointment.
The Travises were injured when their son, 33-year-old Sean Travis, struck them with a vehicle at their home on Edinburgh Drive during a domestic incident. He is charged with two counts of first-degree domestic violence (assault).
Although bail on the charges is set at $25,000, Sean Travis remains in the Limestone County Jail because his bond on a previous charge of public intoxication was revoked, making him ineligible for release. A bond revocation hearing will be scheduled.
