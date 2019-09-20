By Jean Cole
An Athens City Councilman severely injured Sept. 12 in a domestic incident will remain at least a week or two longer in an area hospital's intensive care unit, an official said.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks gave City Council members an update on District 3 Councilman Frank Travis and his wife, Sharon, during a budget hearing Thursday at City Hall.
Marks said he spoke to Frank Travis on Monday and learned he will remain in the (surgical) intensive care unit at Huntsville Hospital for at least a week or two. Meanwhile, Sharon Travis is going to a rehabilitation facility in Athens, Marks said.
Marks told The News Courier Frank was improving and the councilman wanted to "thank residents for their thoughts and prayers, and tell them they are on the mend."
The Travises were injured when their son, 33-year-old Sean Travis, struck them with a vehicle at their home on Edinburgh Drive during a domestic incident. He is charged with two counts of first-degree domestic violence (assault).
Although bail on the charges is set at $25,000, Sean Travis remains in the Limestone County Jail because his bond on a previous charge of public intoxication was revoked, making him ineligible for release. A bond revocation hearing will be scheduled.
