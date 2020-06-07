Athens crime fiction writer wins national recognition

“The Best Lousy Choice: An Ed Earl Burch Novel” by author and Athens resident Jim Nesbitt was recognized with a Independent Press Award as the best crime fiction novel for 2020.
The competition is judged by experts from different disciplines of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence.
"We are thrilled to announce the winners and distinguished favorites in our annual 2020 Independent Press Award. This year included a myriad of excellent independently published books,” said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak. “It is clear that independents are prospering in every corner of the earth. We are so proud to be highlighting key titles representing global independent publishing."
“The Best Lousy Choice” is Nesbitt’s third hardboiled Texas crime thriller featuring Dallas private investigator Ed Earl Burch, a battered but relentless sleuth that reviewers have described as “nobody’s hero, but nobody’s fool,” “a classic American anti-hero” and “smart, tough, reckless and profane.”
In this story, Burch is an emotional wreck, hosing down the nightmare demons from his last case with bourbon and Percodan and forced to take on the type of case he loathes — chasing down the wayward husband of a rich, West Texas woman who sheds spouses like they were last season’s fashion statement.
To Burch, peephole creeping is work with no honor and serves as a reminder of how far he’s fallen since he lost the gold shield of a Dallas homicide detective. It’s also a job that brings him back to the stark, harsh badlands of West Texas, the border country where he almost got killed and his nightmares began.
What he longs for is the clarity and sense of purpose he had when he carried that gold shield and chased killers for a living. The adrenaline spike of the showdown. Smoke ‘em or cuff ‘em. Justice served — by his .45 or a judge and jury.
When a rich rancher and war hero is killed in a suspicious barn fire, the rancher’s outlaw cousin hires Burch to investigate a death the county sheriff is reluctant to touch.
Seems a lot of folks had reason for wanting the rancher dead — the local narco who has the sheriff on his payroll; some ruthless Houston developers who want the rancher’s land; maybe his own daughter. Maybe the outlaw cousin who hired Burch.
Thrilled to be a manhunter again, Burch ignores these red flags, forgetting something he once knew by heart.
Be careful what you wish for. You just might get it. And it might just get you killed.
Nesbitt’s books are available in paperback, Kindle, Nook, Kobo, Apple Book and Google Play versions. Go to https://jimnesbittbooks.com to learn more.
In 2020, the Independent Press Award had entries worldwide. Participating authors and publishers reside in countries such as Australia, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, India, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden and others. Books submitted included writers located in cities such as Austin to Memphis to Santa Cruz; from Copenhagen to Mumbai; from Albuquerque to Staten Island; from Boise to Honolulu and others.
