As students in Athens and Limestone County face a new school year, a local business is inviting school officials and members of the public to participate in an upcoming prayer event.
Kelly's Studio of Dance will host Praying People at 2 p.m. Sunday at the dance studio, 809 U.S. 72 West, Suite H, Athens. The idea is to pray over the schools, administrators, teachers and students.
Kelly Nave, owner of the dance studio, said this isn't the first time she's hosted community events, but it's her first time hosting this type of event. She's wanted to host a prayer event for a while, but it hadn't come to fruition.
“Being involved in our community is so important to me,” she said. “I'm a Christian and I believe in prayer and that's what so many of our families here are all about.”
As with other community events, including school supply giveaways, Nave ensures her dancers are included. She has invited them to be a part of Sunday's event, too.
“This has nothing to do with dance, but it's something important,” she said. “I'm a mom now, and I think it's important to pray for people who influence your children.”
Pastor Joel Carwile of Athens First Baptist will lead the prayer, but anyone else in attendance is welcome to offer a prayer.
“I don't know if I'll have 10 people or 100, but I hope we have a good turnout,” Nave said.
