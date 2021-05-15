Those interested in learning more about ancestry research and state lineage societies can do so next weekend at the Heritage Festival, hosted by the John Wade Keyes Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The festival is a first for the DAR chapter and a way to raise funds for the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives, where the event will be hosted from 3–5 p.m. Sunday, May 23. For a donation of at least $10 per adult, visitors can meet with representatives from society chapters across the state and with genealogists who can show them how they can trace their own family history back to various wars in America's history.
There will also be live patriotic entertainment, a chance to watch the Sons of the American Revolution post the colors and opportunities to tour the museum, which will be open during the event, according to organizers. To further support the museum, DAR members have arranged a silent auction and patriotic quilt drawing. Those who enter in the drawing must be present to win.
"It's just a pleasure to be able to serve the community this way," said Frances Andrews, outgoing librarian for the JWK Chapter of DAR and member of the Daughters of the War of 1812.
Sissy Thompson, another DAR member, said it was through her own family history research that she learned each generation of her family has a service member. That knowledge eventually led to her joining DAR.
"For me, personally, it was just so interesting to learn my history, to be a part of a patriotic group with these ladies," she said. "It's just a common goal to understand your family history, and that can cover a lot — your health, different areas of the world your family came from — it's just very exciting. It gives me a lot of pride to be associated with something like that."
"Each organization will have a table set up (at the Heritage Festival)," Andrews said. "Most will have their presidents and registrars here to talk about their organization. People can just choose where they want to go and what they want to do."
Festival tickets can be purchased at the door, online at bit.ly/DARHeritageFestival or from any member of the JWK Chapter of DAR.
