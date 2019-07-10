A Huntsville-based development firm was recently cited by the Alabama Department of Environment Management for issues related to water discharges at an Athens construction site, documents show.
Concord Land Development is constructing the Boardwalk residential development north of Pryor Street and between Golden Eagle and Sussex drives. The development will include 166 lots.
According to the original citation, issued in April, there were “noncompliant discharges.” In addition, effective best-management practices “had not been implemented or maintained,” according to the citation. Also, there was noncompliance with the requirements of ADEM's National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System as it pertains to stormwater rules, according to the citation.
Concord ultimately agreed to settle a consent order by paying a $14,000 fine and agreeing to correct all violations. The settlement, ratified on June 7, gave Concord 45 days to pay the penalty.
A response from developer Dan Nash of Concord Land Development states Grayson Carter and Son Contracting Inc. had repaired all deficiencies reported by ADEM. Those repairs included installing rip-rap check dams at the discharge location, installing a construction entrance, installing a silt fence around Phase 2 inlets and implementing best-management practices at the southeast corner of the site and elsewhere to prevent soil erosion.
In the response, Nash said all issues found by ADEM were corrected by May 1 and May 2. He said Grayson Carter and Son Inc. installed all initial erosion control for the Boardwalk in July of last year. Silt fencing was also placed around the entire site on property lines.
ADEM is giving the public 30 days to submit written comments on the violation or to request a hearing on the matter. Those wishing to send a comment to ADEM should address it to the attention of Anthony Scott Hughes, chief of Field Operations Division, P.O. Box 301463, Montgomery, AL 36130-1463.
To view the proposed order, visit https://bit.ly/2G4iwmK.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.