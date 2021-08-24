Career Day is a common part of a child's education. People from various walks of life visit classrooms and explain what they do for a living while often answering questions from an enthusiastic audience.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a major decrease in the number of visitors schools are receiving, so local educators looked for a way to teach their students about different careers using another avenue.
That's how the “It's My Job” video series was born. Multiple officials with the City of Athens are filming short videos highlighting their professions that local students may be shown.
“The videos are a one-on-one interview with various individuals answering questions about what it is like to serve as a police and fire chief, a utilities foreman, a mayor, a city councilman and several other jobs,” said Grant Coordinator/Communications Specialist Holly Hollman.
Hollman said elementary and middle school teachers in Athens and Limestone County often ask officials like Mayor Ronnie Marks to speak about their jobs to students, but thanks to the pandemic they began asking Marks to film a video instead.
“That gave me the idea of creating videos we can keep on file to share with teachers,” Hollman said. “It’s a resource they can use as needed for the classroom. I reached out to the principals, and they liked the idea.”
Videos are already available from Marks and Police Chief Floyd Johnson. The video series will soon include entries from Council member Frank Travis, Parks and Recreation supervisor Carrie Moss, Fire Chief Al Hogan, wastewater treatment plant supervisor Virgil White, City Planner Lakeisha Johnson and Athens Utilities foreman Johnnie Pryor. The videos are made with an audience of fourth grade and under in mind.
Amanda Tedford, principal at iAcademy at Athens Elementary School, said she loved the idea, and teachers at her school were sure to use the series in their classrooms.
“I think that would be a great resource for teachers to use as part of a community helpers unit,” said Piney Chapel Elementary Principal Rebecca Dunnivant.
Any teachers that might want to show these videos to their students are invited to email Hollman at hhollman@athensal.us.
