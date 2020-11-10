Athens Fire & Rescue are investigating two fires in the city that occurred less than 24 hours apart and less than a mile apart.
The first of the two fires happened Monday night on Hastings Road near U.S. 72. Interim Fire Chief James Hand said the structure was an abandoned home.
The second blaze was reported shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Winslow Drive.
"The 911 caller reported the sound of an explosion just before the fire," Hand said. "The structure appears to be a utility-type building, and there were some propane tanks inside, as well as some torches and other tools."
Hand said the crew at Fire Station 2 is close enough to the Winslow Road site that firefighters could see the structure fully engulfed as they geared up to respond. No injuries were reported.
