Athens firefighters rescued a woman Thursday night who was swimming inside a 70-foot-high water tower filled with 350,000 gallons of water.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said the woman broke past a fence barrier and climbed the ladder to the top of the tank on Elm Street.
Doug Duran, a retired Athens Police officer who lives nearby, saw the woman and contacted authorities. Athens Police Department, Athens Fire & Rescue and Athens Water Department personnel responded.
Officials said firefighters Hunter Campbell and Coty Collins climbed the tank, found the woman swimming inside and convinced her to come to them. They secured her with a harness, got her over the edge and walked down the ladder with her, officials said.
Johnson said officers took her for a mental evaluation. Water/Wastewater Department Manager Jimmy Junkin said personnel would drain the tank after the incident to remove any debris and sanitize the tank.
Junkin said it appeared the hatch was not secured after a contractor repainted the tank this week. The hatch did close on the woman after she went inside the tank.
Junkin said Athens has clean water in other tanks, and he does not expect any disruption in service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.