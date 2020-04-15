Athens City Council members agreed to tighten rules for sewer and water line installation in the city, a change that could affect developers who build small subdivisions and the residents who buy homes in them.
The old policy required the city to grant all installation requests within certain distances; the new policy gives the city the option of saying no if it is not in the best interests of the city.
Mayor Ronnie Marks asked council members at their March 31 work session to review a proposed change to the existing sewer and water extension policy that would give the city more leeway in extending services and work better with the city's budget.
After recently reviewing the current policy, Marks, Athens Utilities Water and Wastewater Manager Jimmy Junkin and city attorney Shane Black drafted a proposed revision to the policy to make installation more flexible for the city.
Marks told the council he wanted the rules changed to give the city more flexibility in granting requests for sewer to small subdivisions. He used the example of a subdivision with only 30 houses.
"Right now, we have a resolution that says regardless of what it is, we'll bring sewer to within 500 feet," he said. "We just tried to clean that policy up and ask you guys to give us a little more leeway on a case-by-case basis, because it has an impact on our budget, quite honestly."
Marks added, "If we are running sewer several miles to get to a small subdivision, we really need to run an analysis. Is it really in our best interests to try to run sewer down this way? What are we picking up? Are we picking up other subdivisions along the way or other areas?"
Black said at the March meeting the proposed amendments to the policy reflect the way the policy has already been interpreted by sewer services over a period of years. He said the proposed changes do four things:
• Clarifies the water and sewer lines that are being provided by the developer ultimately become the property of the city;
• Recognizes if the property's boundary lines have been contrived to make the city go further than what it would ordinarily have to go, the city is only going to go as far as the outer property line;
• Recognizes if there were multiple applications for service happening at the same time and the developers needed service installed right away, the requests would be subject to the "resources, limitations and priorities" of Athens Water Services as to which one could be constructed; and
• Recognizes the policy is subject to the department's interpretation as to what these words mean at any time.
