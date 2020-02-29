When first responders arrive at a motor vehicle accident, the scene can be chaotic, especially when individuals with special needs are involved.
If they or their caregiver are unable to communicate, responders may not know if the person has a special need. Those with autism or other special needs may resist help, may not recognize danger and may become upset by the lights and noise.
City officials in the mayor’s office recently saw a project online in which a mother uses a Velcro seat belt cover to alert responders that her child has a special need. Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson and Athens Fire & Rescue Chief Bryan Thornton embraced the idea as a community outreach project for their departments.
“The more information we can equip ourselves with as responders, the better we can serve our citizens,” Thornton said during a public announcement of the grant Friday at City Hall.
Members of the Limestone County legislative delegation approved community grants to buy 300 seat belt covers for the police and fire departments.
Half the covers read: “I have autism. May not respond. May resist help. May be unaware of danger.”
The other half read: “I have special needs. May not respond.”
Camdens Designs and Creations in Kentucky created the seat belt covers using a template. State Rep. Danny Crawford, R-Athens; and state Sens. Tom Butler, R-Madison, and Tim Melson, R-Florence, split the cost using three grants for a total of $2,967.
Police officers and firefighters will distribute the seat belt covers to families upon request.
How they help
Johnson and Thornton said this community outreach project will:
• Tell police officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel that a person may be resistant or non-communicative because of a special need and not from an unknown injury;
• Allow first responders to use specialized training in treating and communicating with an individual who has autism or a special need; and
• Enhance relationships between police, fire and the community by providing a positive interaction with officers, firefighters and citizens.
Where to get them
Fire Station No. 1 on Washington Street and the Athens Police Department will have the seat belt covers available for the public starting Monday, March 2. Athens firefighters and police officers will also distribute the seat belt covers upon request at various community events, while supplies last.
“This is such a simple idea, but one that encourages us to reach out into our community and look for creative ways to better serve the public,” Mayor Ronnie Marks said. “We appreciate Rep. Crawford, Sen. Butler and Sen. Melson for seeing the importance of this project.”
Butler said he wants to share the idea statewide with other agencies.
Crawford said this is the type of project that the delegation’s community grant program is thrilled to fund.
Mom, dad approved
Stacey Givens and Todd Tomerlin, each a parent of a child with autism, said being proactive allows anyone involved in a situation or emergency to respond in the best interest of the child or adult with a special need.
Givens said during a traffic stop, her son Brooks became upset by the lights and sirens. He was worried his mom was going to jail. Givens has an autism awareness car tag, and she said the officer saw it and responded with gentleness, which put her son and herself at ease.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.