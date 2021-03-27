Living in a world with COVID-19 has meant canceling many events or finding new ways of doing things to help keep people safe. When it comes to high school scholars' bowl competitions, that meant going to a brand new online format using teleconference technology.
In fact, some members of the Athens High School scholars' bowl team have never been to a traditional tournament.
Still, Athens did well enough at the reformatted regional tournament to earn a place in the state contest to be held May 15. The team placed second, losing only to James Clemens.
“It feels good,” said team member Drew McReath, who was surprised Athens earned the spot despite not winning the regional. “I love (scholars' bowl). When I was a youth, my useless knowledge never really contributed to anything, but now I get to use it. I've met a lot of good people through it. It's helped me grow as a person.”
At its heart, scholars' bowl is a trivia competition. Two teams of four players square off using buzzers connected to lights. A moderator asks toss-up questions, and any player may buzz in and attempt to give the correct answer to earn points for their team.
Whoever's light comes on first gets the first chance to answer, meaning speed of recall and question comprehension is just as important as knowledge in the game.
If a player answers correctly, their team gets a chance at a bonus, which is two or three more questions only they get to answer.
At the end of 20 questions, the team with the most points wins. Though each tournament has its own variations, that is the basic format the activity follows.
Athens High sponsor Angela Wagner played scholars' bowl at the junior college level for Northwest-Shoals Community College. She took the helm of the team around five years ago when the previous sponsor at Athens High decided to step down.
“When I interviewed to get a teaching job in Alabama, they usually ask new teachers if they want to sponsor something,” she said. “I asked them specifically about scholars' bowl, but it was already taken. It's one of those treasured spots. Usually, once you're in it, you stick with it.”
Wagner said coaching the Athens team is an adventure. She said her team knows a lot, is very intelligent and can also be “highly comical” at times. Scholars' bowl is known to attract some quirky individuals, after all.
McReath said he learned about scholars' bowl during a club fair at the school.
“I enjoy every part of learning and gaining knowledge in general,” he said. “Your grades don't mean anything. This is not about intelligence. It's about knowledge and finger speed. Even if you know an answer, if you don't (buzz in) and get permission to answer, it doesn't matter.”
“You learn a lot,” team member Brady Lenz said. “I came into scholars' bowl through knowing the seniors. I thought it would be fun. I had a blast.”
Jackson Walker said he became interested in scholars' bowl because his dad played at Lexington High.
“I have fun, learn a lot and hang out with friends, and being at tournaments is so much fun,” he said.
Wagner said the team practices every Monday after school and sometimes during lunch on those days as well. They are also regulars on trivia night at a local restaurant, Casa Blanca.
Team member Caine Matthews said even those who don't think they would be the best should still join scholars' bowl if they've been thinking about it. He reasoned that anyone who doesn't take the chance might regret it later.
“You really don't have to be good to join,” team member Charlie Martin said. “I wasn't good when I joined. But by coming to practice every week and going to tournaments, you pick up information over time.”
“Be confident and go for it, and you'll probably do well,” McReath said.
