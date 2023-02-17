To conclude Random Acts of Kindness Week, Athens High School students packed bags for the Full Tummy Project of Athens and Limestone County.
“We began gathering items for Full Tummy in January, not long after we returned back to school for the new year. It’s always so nice to continue the season of giving into the new year even after the holiday season has ended,” Student Council Association sponsor Nicole Taylor said. “We encourage every student at AHS to participate in packing a bags. Throughout the packing period, hundreds of students will come through the line to help out.”
Gathering food and packing bags for Full Tummy grants students a valuable perspective on community service by exposing them to the problems members of their community face.
“I hope that helping with Full Tummy teaches students the importance of putting service above self and giving back to their community,” Taylor said. “Furthermore, packing for Full Tummy gives students perspective on what problems exist in their community, and how they can help.”
“I choose to support Full Tummy because I want to do my part in bettering my community. I’m incredibly thankful for the ability to give back and help out, and I wasn’t make sure that I do my part,” Taylor said.
At Athens Renaissance School, Helping Hands community service club and Peer Helpers spread kindness throughout the week with smiles and signs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.