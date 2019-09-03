Athens High School was recently named a Bicentennial School of Excellence, thanks to the artistic efforts of some talented students and their teacher.
The school was one of 21 schools to receive the designation. All the selected schools will participate in a ceremony in Montgomery on Dec. 14, which is the culmination of Alabama's bicentennial.
Athens High art teacher Beverly Bobo applied last year for an Alabama Bicentennial grant to fund projects to connect students and the community by exploring and preserving the city's heritage. Bobo was informed last spring that Athens had been selected as an Alabama Bicentennial School and would receive a $2,000 grant to support a year-long project.
Athens was one of 200 schools to receive the designation.
Under Bobo's direction, a group of seven students designed, planned and painted a bicentennial-themed mural at the corner of Market and Marion streets in downtown Athens. The students worked during summertime months to make the project happen.
In addition to the mural, they organized a scavenger hunt activity implemented during the city's bicentennial celebration. They logged 70 hours working on the projects.
Students who worked on the project included Marci Hall, Sydney Johnston, Elizabeth Hobbs, Tucker Constable, Isaac Smith, Tommy Jerome and Beda Ascencio.
Bobo is no longer at Athens High School, because she took a job in her daughter's hometown of Greenhill. Before leaving, she submitted final reports on the community service projects, including documentation of work completed.
In describing what the mural project meant to her, Bobo said, “We have left our mark on Athens, leaving something beautiful to be cherished by our community for years to come. And of course, it has left its mark on us.”
Based on final project reports, three schools per congressional district were designated Alabama Bicentennial Schools of Excellence. Athens High School received an additional $5,000 grant to be used to complete projects in Bobo's original grant proposal.
Additional projects include “Paint Nights,” designed to raise funds for the continuation of student/community activities and opportunities.
— Information for this report provided by Leah Pierce, an art teacher at Athens High School.
