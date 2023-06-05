Athens City Schools appointed two new school leaders following the recent departures of principals Cindy Davis and Graham Aderholt.
Athens Intermediate School principal Cindy Davis will pass the torch to Jake Herrera. Davis retires with more than 30 years spent in education.
Jared Paschall will replace Athens Middle School principal Graham Aderholt. Aderholt was granted a three-year principal contract with Elkmont High School, effective June 1.
Superintendent Beth Patton said Herrera and Paschall were “selected by a team of representatives from the school district who were charged to find leaders that embody both our expectations for academic excellence and our vision of empowering all students for lifelong success,” according to an Athens City Schools’ press release.
Before coming to Athens, Paschall served as assistant principal of Sparkman Middle School. Paschall — “Coach J” — said he will always be a coach at heart.
“I believe an administrator in a school is also a coach. We are in charge of our team,” Paschall said. “We are there to encourage, discipline, plan, strategize and strengthen our teams so that our students rise to the challenge and conquer that challenge.”
Like their students, the new principals were also empowered for lifelong success through the guidance of a dedicated administration. Paschall said his own leaders and mentors “taught him about all aspects of running a school and how to make decisions about what was best for students.”
“When I started as an assistant principal at Sparkman, I was like a sponge. I had many great leaders and mentors,” said Paschall.
Herrera, former assistant principal of Athens Middle School, also credits former administrators with preparing him to lead Austin Athens Intermediate School.
Eager to hit the “playground” running, Herrera described his personal mission statement as a principal: “I want teachers to love coming to work, and I want students to love coming to school. That’s what my mission is to do every day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.