2020 Athens Christmas parade

There may have been a little rain, but this year's Athens-Limestone County Christmas Parade went off without a hitch. Dozens of floats and hundreds of people made the trek through downtown Athens while adding to the Christmas spirit. The winning floats this year were made by Athens First Church (grand prize), Athens First United Methodist Church (first place), Brody Jackson with State Farm (second place) and Ridgeline Construction Roofing & Exteriors (third place). The 2020 parade was hosted through a major community partnership that includes the City of Athens, Limestone County, Athens Main Street, Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association, Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce, Athens City Schools, Limestone County Schools and community members Maria Taylor, Jerome Malone and Blake Williams. 

