Athens hosts annual Christmas parade
- J.R. Tidwell jr@athensnews-courier.com
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Lura Ann Griffin, 81, of Athens, Alabama, died Thursday, December 3, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Griffin was born September 18, 1939, in Madison County, Alabama. She was a member of O'Neal Church of Christ, she was a homemaker and an Avon representative. She was an active community voluntee…
Sally Swanner, 71, of Rogersville, passed away December 2, 2020. Visitation is 1-2 p.m. Sunday, December 6, at Hurricane Church of Christ with a graveside service following in the adjoining cemetery. Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Funeral service for Jennifer Kay White, 50, is 1 p.m. Sunday, December 6, at Round Island Missionary Baptist Center in Athens. Public viewing at Peoples Funeral Home from 1-7 p.m. Saturday and 8-10 a.m Sunday.
Steve Lewter, 64, of Tanner, Alabama, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Huntsville Hospital. There will be a 2 p.m. graveside service Saturday at Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation is noon-1:45 p.m. at Spry Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- ALEA: 1 dead in Limestone County wreck
- Radio station to give away free gas
- Friday deadline to apply for 'Revive Plus' grant program
- Limestone judge requests 'lengthy sentence' for Patterson
- Arrest reports for 12/01/20
- Arrest reports for 12/03/20
- Talladega County worker convicted of delivering drugs in government car
- ACS, LCS ready to be back in classrooms
- Resident's report leads to emergency road repair
- Arrest reports for 12/2/20
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.