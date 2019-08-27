A hike in the number of Athens Intermediate School students has prompted school officials to look for an additional teacher.
Beth Patton, director of school operations for Athens City Schools, told The News Courier on Monday the number of students prompted the search for an additional fifth-grade teacher in order to lower the student-teacher ratio in the classrooms. City schools do not anticipate hiring any other teachers at this time.
Classes at the city's eight schools began Aug. 13, but it takes a few weeks for the enrollment numbers to settle. Some students enroll on the first day of classes or later, and some students enroll and then go elsewhere.
Mike O'Rear, supervisor of student services and school safety and discipline, said Monday "all of our numbers are up."
Overall, enrollment at Athens City Schools increased from 4,087 last year to 4,452 this year, an increase of 365 students based on numbers from O'Rear and the state.
Athens Intermediate
Patton said the new teacher is needed at Athens Intermediate to reduce the student-teacher ratio.
"Right now, we are interviewing for another fifth-grade teacher," she said. "We currently have 28 students per classroom and we don't like that many per class, so we are interviewing and hope to add another class."
There will be 13 fifth-grade classes after the new teacher is hired. That will lower the student-teacher ratio in each classroom to 24 or 25, Patton said.
"That is normal for the grade level and much more manageable," she said.
Athens Middle, Athens High and Athens Intermediate saw the greatest increases in students from the previous year, Patton said.
She said the system saw "substantial growth" at Athens Middle and Athens Intermediate saw "a pretty good jump as well.”
Based on state enrollment figures, Athens Middle, which includes sixth, seventh and eighth grades, grew from 817 students last year to 894 students this year, an increase of 77 students, Patton said.
Athens Intermediate, which includes fourth and fifth grades, grew from 609 last year to 634 this year, an increase of 25 students, Patton said.
Athens High's population increased by 31 students, from 1,029 students last year to 1,060 this year, according to estimates.
Enrollment figures can change from day to day, Patton said. When asked if school officials expected the growth, she said, "You never know, but we were anticipating growth and anticipating more growth due to industrial expansion (Toyota Mazda and others), and we are preparing for it."
Here are additional enrollment figures for the 2019-2020 school year, as of Monday:
Athens Renaissance School and Athens Renaissance Virtual School — 583 this year;
iAcademy at Athens Elementary School — 369, which includes 71 prekindergarten students this year;
FAME Academy at Brookhill Elementary School — 276;
SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary School — 305; and
HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School — 331, which includes 25 prekindergarten students this year.
