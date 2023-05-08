Members of the Athens Ladies Civitan Club met with Mayor Ronnie Marks recently to present him with a second grant in the amount of $2,500 for the new city park to be built on Pryor Street. This grant brings the total to $5,000 that the club has donated, designated for playground equipment for children with intellectual/developmental disabilities. This in keeping with Civitan’s mission to support programs to benefit the IDD community.
Civitan International’s flagship program is the UAB Civitan Research Center in Birmingham to which local clubs world-wide have contributed more than 20 million dollars over the past 22 years. Their important research into Autism, brain disorders, Parkinson’s, Alzhiemer’s, and more is on-going.
However, the local service clubs are the backbones of the organization. The Athens Ladies Club has for years given grants to classes of local schools serving IDD students, assisted with special events for Birdie Thornton Center (a community facility for adults with IDD) and provided an annual Christmas meal, gifts and visit from Santa for clients of the North Alabama Mental Health Association of North Alabama through it’s annual Operation Santa event.
But Civitan comes from the Latin word Civitas, which means citizenship, and one of the lines in the Civitan Creed is, “My hands do the work of the world and reach out in service to others”.
Therefore, you will find Civitans involved wherever there is a need in the community.
To instill in youth the importance of giving back to the community Athens Ladies sponsors a Junior Civitan Club that teaches good citizenship through volunteerism and helps build leadership skills. The club provides two college scholarships each year to club members graduating high school who have excelled academically, demonstrated good leadership abilities and have been active in volunteerism. The club also provides an annual grant to an Athens State University student majoring in education with priority given to those majoring in special education.
Club members further reach out to community needs by giving of their time and their own money for a Department of Human Resourses (DHR) Christmas family, Easter baskets for senior residents of Limestone Manor, emergency ready-to-go bags and back packs for children taken into protective custody by Limestone County Sheriff’s officers, collect clothes for the Family Resource Center.
Members have also sorted books for the Athens Limestone County Library book sale and helped plant and maintain the Library’s outdoor garden. They also participate in Read Across America’s program at local elementary schools, sort and pack food for the Full Tummy project that makes food available to students in need, collects canned foods for Limestone County Churches Involved, and participate in Respite programs at Lindsay Lane Church. You will also see them ringing the Salvation Army Red Kettle bell at holiday time or assisting the Boys and Girls club and Limestone Animal Alliance with their fundraising events. In December members supported Keep Athens Limestone Beautiful and the historic Donnell House by providing decorated trees for their fundraisers.
Members have also shown appreciation to local heroes such as fire fighters, police departments, first responders, and utility workers with surprise treats and useful items such as illustrated emergency cards to help in communicating with citizens with Autism or other disabilities. Club members further prepare an annual luncheon for pastors of club members in commemoration of the the Four Chaplains from World War II who gave up their lives to save service men on board the sinking U.S.S. Dorchester in the Atlantic Ocean in 1943. This spring club supported the Make A Way Foundation’s dance for students with IDD by providing corsages for the event and club members supported the Empty Bowls annual soup lunch chaired by club member Karan Baker by purchasing tickets to the event.
The Athens Ladies club was formed in 1998 with Pat Lewis as founding president. It is open to women over the age of 18 who are of good character and reputation. Two fundraisers are held each year to help fund projects: the Holiday Home tour in December and the Vidalia Onion sale in the Spring.
The club meets at noon on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Beasley Center on the corner of Marion and Bryan streets. For more information, call Susan Anderson at (256)-278-5318 or Phyllis Condon at 850-255-0399.
