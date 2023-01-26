The Athens Limestone Community Association and the City of Athens will welcome Chauncy Glover — Athens native and founder of the Chauncy Glover Project — as the keynote speaker for the 8th Annual Black History Celebration on Feb. 4.
“This visit for me is perfect timing,” Glover said. “Now, more than ever, I need to reconnect to my roots.”
“We’re really excited because of the work that he does with the youth of different areas in the United States,” Carolyn Williams told The News Courier.
The Chauncy Glover Project mentors young boys ages 6-12 years old.
“He does some wonderful things with those children,” Williams said. “Those young men are given some of the life lessons that will gear them to be successful in life.
The Athens-Limestone Community Association will present this event in partnership with the City of Athens.
“The Athens Limestone Community Association are the ones that continue to seek new avenues to enhance Trinity’s legacy and to promote a kinder and gentler community for well rounded youth that are capable of succeeding in their endeavors,” Williams said.
“We just want the youth to know that they are our future and that they are the ones who will be left with the responsibility. They will be left with the responsibility of carrying on the success, you know, and we just want to help them grow,” Williams said.
The association has chosen eight people to honor during the celebration: lawyers, principals, NFL players, and more.
“We are just so proud to present them,” Williams said.
The reception will begin at 5 p.m. and the keynote at 6 p.m. This event will be held at the Beasley Center at 202 W. Bryan St.
