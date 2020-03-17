Limestone County is about to suspend its curbside recycling program and Athens has already done so. The vendor who collects the waste cannot get inmates to do the work amid the new coronavirus outbreak, officials said Monday.
Lynne Hart, executive coordinator of Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful and Ruby McCartney, plant manager of the Athens-Limestone Recycling Center, issued a press release outlining the issue.
It says that due to "circumstances beyond our control," the recycling center at 15896 Lucas Ferry Road in Athens has reduced hours for recyclables drop off from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. After 3 p.m., all bins will be removed.
At 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, the center will stop accepting recyclables at the plant until further notice.
"All community collection trailers in Limestone County will gradually be phased out until further notice," according to the release. "If a trailer is full or a trailer has been removed, do not leave recyclables of any kind."
Inmates needed
The suspension of service is needed because the recyclables at the center are processed by inmates from the Decatur Correctional Facility, who are unable to leave the jail due to the coronavirus outbreak.
"With no workers to process materials, this difficult decision had to be made," according to the release. "Once the inmates can return to work, the center will reopen and community collection trailers will be put back in place."
Athens had to suspend curbside recycling pickup for the same reason. The city has already suspended pickup.
"Anyone with curbside recycling may still bring it to the recycling center, but it must be sorted," according to the release. "Anyone who is unwilling to sort their recycling should not bring it to our center. The only options are to hold the materials until curbside pickup is resumed or place the materials in your trash."
If you can store your recycling in your bins or additional containers, we will update citizens as soon as service can continue, the release said.
Violators will be prosecuted
Anyone who violates rules on recycling by dumping them will be prosecuted, officials said.
The last time the recycling center closed for a few days over Christmas, dumping of recyclables became a serious problem," the release said. "There are cameras at the center and anyone caught leaving unsorted recyclables prior to the shutdown, or anyone dumping recyclables after the center closes will be prosecuted. Please, be respectful of the few employees left to run the recycling center and honor these changes."
For more information, call 256-233-8746 or 256-233-8000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.