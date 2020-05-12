Athens and Limestone County high school seniors will graduate in person later this month.
Commencement exercises will be held May 19 and May 21- 22 at the seven public high schools, according to the following schedule:
Tuesday, May 19
• Elkmont High School (football field) — 6 p.m.
• Ardmore High School (football field) — 8 p.m.
Thursday, May 21
• Tanner High School (football field) — 6 p.m.;
• Athens High School (football field) — 7 p.m.; and
• East Limestone High School (football field) — 8 p.m.
Friday, May 22
• Clements High School (football field) — 6 p.m.; and
• West Limestone High School (football field) — 8 p.m.
This year's senior class landed smack in the middle of the novel coronavirus pandemic in March, cutting short their final school year and requiring them to practice distance learning while also socially distancing. During commencement ceremonies, graduates and their guests must stay 6 feet away from each other at all times to prevent the spread of the virus. In accordance with Alabama Department of Public Health rules, members of the same household may sit together without regard to the social distancing, just as they may during worship services.
Each graduating senior will receive eight tickets for family members and friends.
If weather postpones any of the ceremonies, they will be made up May 26, 27 or 28. Local schools will send out additional information if that occurs.
Odd class
There are other oddities surrounding the class of 2020.
With most born in 2002, graduates remember 9/11 as a historical event rather than something they actually lived through.
They were only 5 years old when the first iPhone was released.
They have never known a world without Wikipedia, which launched in January 2001.
They are also less likely than their older siblings to go to college. College enrollment rates have dropped 11% since 2011, according to National Public Radio.
Hear from graduates in the Class of 2020 in The News Courier's 2020 graduation magazine, available May 27.
