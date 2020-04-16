Patients needing to visit with a health care provider at any of Athens-Limestone Hospital's 15 affiliated clinics may be able to do it from the safety of their own home or without taking significant time off work.
ALH recently announced all of its clinics now offer the option of telemedicine appointments, or meeting with a doctor or nurse practitioner via phone or video call instead of in person. Dr. Maria Acelajado of Valley Internal Medicine said it's great for patients who simply need to check in or discuss a prescription refill without the hassle of driving to the doctor's office. The option has also been popularized by some mental health care providers.
"(Health care providers) can do the same things they would do in a visit except listen to a heart or lung," Acelajado said. "... It keeps (patients) safe in this day and age, because they don't have to go to a doctor's office for that or get out of their house."
Video calls are preferred because it gives the health care provider a chance to see or discuss a problem they might not have noticed over the phone, such as labored breathing or a rash, Acelajado said. They can be conducted using apps like Zoom, though Acelajado encouraged patients to contact their clinic or health care provider directly to see which app or service is preferred.
Patients should then familiarize themselves with the app or service before the appointment, she said. When the appointment rolls around, Acelajado advises making sure you are in a semi-private location where you can clearly hear your health care provider and you don't have to worry about unwanted listeners hearing what you discuss with them.
That said, you don't have to be at home. Acelajado said one of her patients scheduled an appointment so all she had to do was travel to a quiet place at work away from her coworkers for a 15-minute visit on the phone. In addition to not having to spend the gas and time to drive to a specialist, telemedicine can give patients more freedom in scheduling an appointment, she said.
However, it isn't a one-size-fits-all approach. First-time patients should still meet in person, she said, and patients who may have a heart or lung issue should also plan to visit the clinic in person for their appointment.
Available clinics
The following clinics are now offering telemedicine appointments to some patients:
• Advanced Wound Care Center, 15243 Greenfield Drive, Athens. The center can be reached at 256-216-3505;
• Athens Sleep Center, 205 Sanders St., Athens. The center can be reached at 256-771-7378;
• Capshaw Family Care, 15024 East Limestone Road, Suite F, Harvest. The clinic can be reached at 256-216-1996;
• Eastside Family Medicine, 22289 Medical Village Drive, Athens. The clinic can be reached at 256-232-1414;
• Elkmont Community Care, 25442 Alabama 127, Elkmont. The clinic can be reached at 256-737-3712;
• Huntsville Hospital Heart Center, 101 Fitness Way, Athens. The center can be reached at 256-233-9273;
• Limestone Internal Medicine, 101 Fitness Way, Suite 2700, Athens. The clinic can be reached at 256-262-2100;
• Limestone Urology Associates, 101 Fitness Way, Suite 2500, Athens. The clinic can be reached at 256-262-2170;
• Medical East, 15243 Greenfield Drive, Athens. The clinic can be reached at 256-771-0994;
• Med West, 715 U.S 72, Athens. The clinic can be reached at 256-729-9477;
• Rogersville Family Care, 16053 U.S. 72, Rogersville. The clinic can be reached at 256-247-0093;
• Tots & Teens, 27669 Capshaw Road, Suite B, Harvest. The clinic can be reached at 256-262-0535;
• Valley Internal Medicine, 22454 U.S. 72, Suite 330, Athens. The clinic can be reached at 256-262-6380;
• Valley Women's Center, 15243 Greenfield Drive, Athens. The center can reached at 256-233-5000; and
• Waddell Center Family Medicine, 902 W. Washington St., Athens. The clinic can be reached at 256-216-9777.
Visit athenslimestonehospital.org/physician-clinics for more information, including hours of operation.
