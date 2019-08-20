Athens-Limestone Hospital is experiencing a partial power outage, but no patients have been affected, according to a hospital spokesperson.
Felicia Lambert said power to the west side of the hospital went out at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. She said Athens Utilities was on the scene working on the problem.
“No patient care has been interrupted or anything along those lines,” she said.
When asked if patients would have to be moved, she said a determination had not yet been made.
Lambert said updates would be provided as they become available.
