Athens-Limestone Hospital has launched a new workforce development program for Juniors and Seniors in Limestone County and Athens City Schools. The program goal is to generate interest and exposure to the variety of career opportunities in healthcare.
Following an application and interview process, candidates were selected to form the 2022-2023 ALH Ambassadors group. The group consisting of 24 Juniors and Seniors, had their first meeting on October 27, 2022, where they participated in an orientation to the hospital, policies and procedures regarding the hospital environment, standards of behavior and safety.
They were presented with their signature green blazers they will wear when the group has their meetings and when they complete their volunteer hours. Each ALH Ambassador has committed to 8 volunteer hours per month.
The Ambassadors will participate in “Lunch and Learn Lectures” on the hospital campus, which will provide exposure to hospital operations and insight from hospital leadership.
The Ambassadors will be provided additional opportunities such as:
- Gain community service hours important for college preparation
- Experiences working with people from different generations, cultures and diverse backgrounds
- Exposure to a variety of different career paths available in healthcare
- Enhance skills such as communication, leadership, teamwork, ethical responsibilities and serving one’s community
- Make connections and build relationships with others who can serve as references for College and career pursuits.
At the end of the school year, one ALH Ambassador that has shown outstanding leadership will be awarded a scholarship.
