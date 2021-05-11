'Tis the season for purple to pop out in Athens and Limestone County as a symbol of hope.
Relay for Life Teams are preparing for their end-of-the-campaign-year celebration. Purple is the awareness color for all forms of cancer.
All teams that participate in Relay for Life of Limestone County will gather Friday on Marion Street at The Square for a luminary ceremony and to honor survivors. The teams will display luminaries along the Limestone County Courthouse steps and sidewalks on the Marion Street side in honor and memory of those with cancer.
The luminaries will have names and messages, such as “HOPE,” “In loving memory,” “We love you” and “Please get your colonoscopies!!!”
The public is welcome to see the display between 7 and 9 p.m. Cancer survivors will receive a free T-shirt and goody bag while supplies last. Athens High School JROTC will present the colors, and the courthouse will be lighted in purple.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly are asking the community to show off their support Friday by "putting on the purple." They each signed a proclamation making Friday "Relay for Life Day" in Athens and Limestone County and asked citizens to “paint the town purple” to show support and help raise awareness.
Those interested in purchasing purple ribbons for display can contact Cherry Hammonds at cherry.hammonds@cancer.org or Holly Hollman at hhollman@athensal.us. The ribbons are $10 for one or $15 for two, and all proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.