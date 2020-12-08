Last year, the Athens-Limestone Public Library Foundation hosted a fundraiser in which the library invited local restaurants to provide food samples while patrons tasted different wine selections. The event helped promote both the library and local eateries.
The Foundation wanted to have another similar holiday event this year, but like many things, the idea was derailed by COVID-19. However, Foundation manager Anna Clem said the organization has come up with a workaround that will benefit the entities while maintaining social-distancing guidelines.
The library will host the “I'd Rather Be Reading a Book Ball.” Tickets are $40 each and must be purchased today, as the number remaining is limited. For another $15, patrons may also select a six-pack of beer to go along with their meal, with a number of options provided to mix and match.
Food selections from three local eateries will be available for pickup at the library from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The menu includes candied bacon deviled eggs from Ramona J's, caramel cake from Sweet Thymes and salad, vegetable stew and a corn muffin from Wildwood Deli.
“This year, we couldn't host an event like the wine tasting, so we tried to come up with something interesting using a system that would allow us to follow guidelines,” Clem said. “This event still supports local restaurants and the library foundation. People can stay in, enjoy some local food and hopefully enjoy your book.”
Visit ALCPLFoundation.org for more information. Visit http://weblink.donorperfect.com/bookball2020 or call Clem at 256-232-1233 to purchase tickets.
Anyone picking up food will also receive copies of “True Grit” and “Fake Mustache” to help celebrate the library's “Big Read” campaign, Clem said.
“A lot of our local restaurants also do catering, but there are not many events going on right now,” Clem said. “Catering has been cut, so this gives us an opportunity to support them.”
