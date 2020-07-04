Several recyclable items were put on hold at Athens-Limestone Recycling Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, officials said Thursday the center will begin accepting additional items next week.
“ALRC will begin accepting aluminum cans and other aluminum items, steel and tin cans and other steel items,” Plant Manager Ruby McCartney said in a press release. “We will also begin accepting glass bottles and jars only. No other type of glass is recyclable at our facility.”
ALRC officials said glass must be sorted by colors: brown, clear, blue and green. Glass should be removed from any bags or boxes before placing inside the containers for recycling, officials said.
The center will also keep accepting cardboard. Plastic foams (like Styrofoam) are not accepted.
Officials ask residents to presort items before bringing them to the recycling center for dropoff. All items should be sorted and placed in the appropriate containers for recycling, officials said.
“Due to short staffing, guidelines must be followed for services to continue,” McCartney said. “We will add other items as we can. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”
