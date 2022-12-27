As of Monday, there were no known outages in Athens-Limestone following a weekend of scattered planned and unplanned outages.
At one point about 6,000 customers were without power, according to Athens Utilities. East Limestone was the main affected area but outages were scattered throughout the county.
As of 11:30 a.m. Christmas Eve, only about 100 customers were without power following the load curtailment outages. At one point earlier on Christmas Eve, approximately 300 customers scattered throughout Limestone County were without power.
On Christmas Eve, TVA asked local power companies, including Athens Utilities, to implement intermittent power interruptions to maintain system reliably. The city reported that outages were rotated through the Athens Utilities system as needed and lasted approximately 15 to 30 minutes.
The North Alabama area saw many difficulties with power on Friday. The Muscle Shoals Police Department posted on Facebook that TVA had initiated rolling blackouts in 30 minute intervals on a circuit by circuit basis. They said that this was an emergency situation and that the interruptions were necessary to maintain the stability of the power grid.
TVA stopped intermittent outages around 11 a.m. Saturday.
Utility crews worked throughout Thursday evening in Limestone County to restore power in areas including Elkmont and Harvest along Old Railroad Bed Road. Outages were also reported in the City of Athens. By 8 a.m. Friday power had been restored to most customers in East Limestone.
Friday morning, several Limestone County residents took to social media and reported outages on New Cut Road, Snake Road, Ardmore, Lucy’s Branch, Clements, Coxey, Capshaw, and Piney Chapel. Other’s posted that the lights have been flickering since the arctic cold front and high winds arrived.
Athens Utilities will continue to provide updates throughout the week should more outages arise.
