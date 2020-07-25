While several school systems in Alabama, including the neighboring county of Madison, has decided to have online distance learning for at least the first nine weeks of school, both Athens City and Limestone County schools reaffirmed their commitment to having in-person learning in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two school systems joined with Albertville City, Colbert County, Cullman City, DeKalb County, Cullman County, Haleyville City, Jackson County, Marshall County and Russellville City school systems in releasing a statement proclaiming their intent to open on time and in person in August.
Limestone County schools begin Aug. 7, while Athens City schools start Aug. 17.
The statement says while it respects the decision other school systems in the state have made to begin the school year with distance learning, “It is our decision that opening our school systems on our recently released schedules for traditional, in-person learning is the best option for us at this time.
“We believe the safety and sanitation measures outlined in each of our system's plans for reopening will provide a safe environment for learning while allowing our students and staff to return to some semblance of normalcy this fall.”
Athens Acting Superintendent Beth Patton said having in-person instruction this fall has always been the district's plan, and Madison schools changing to online-only schooling hasn't changed that.
“Parents are very nervous,” she said. “We've been getting lots of phone calls wanting to know if we're going to follow suit and go remote. We wanted to reassure them we're not going to do that because other people are doing it. We're going to do what's best for people in our community.”
The school system sent out a survey to families so they could choose between traditional learning or remote learning. She said about 65% of parents were in favor of traditional learning.
“Overwhelmingly, parents have reached out and said if there is any way possible, we want schools open,” Patton said. “We have that remote option (for families) to manage that at home.”
Patton said sanitizing supplies will be in all schools, and sanitizing will happen often.
“We've purchased the electrostatic backpacks and handheld devices that are very easy to use and drying time is very quick,” she said. “We will be using those daily in the schools and after every bus route. We will have hand sanitizer in classrooms and throughout the schools, and on the bus.”
Masks will not be required in most cases, but Patton said in areas where social distancing is not possible, such as the hallways, dismissal and arrival and buses, masks would be required unless the state's mask ordinance changes before the start of the school year.
Visit acs-k12.org/reopen to see Athens City Schools' full reopening plan.
Limestone County Superintendent Randy Shearouse said his school system participated in the joint statement to reassure the community they still planned on starting Aug. 7.
“We are making a lot of plans to make that happen and taking a lot of steps to make sure safety is at the forefront with reopening,” Shearouse said. “Our overall community is concerned about starting. Some are concerned because they really want their kids to start school and want to make sure that happens, and others are concerned because they're not sure if their kids will be safe. We will start with a lot of safety procedures in place moving forward.”
Shearouse said he will present the school system's safety procedures to the Board of Education at its meetings Tuesday night, which will then be released to the public.
A virtual schooling option is available for Limestone County students, and Shearouse said about 20% of parents have chosen the virtual option.
Shearouse said the school system is expanding the virtual program it already uses in its high schools so it can serve the students who choose to go virtual. Kindergarten through fifth-grade students will use the virtual curriculum supplied by the Alabama Department of Education.
He said the school system has been able to hire additional staff and health care professionals due to the CARES money supplied by the federal government.
“We've got some great resources to use,” Shearouse said. “Our main purpose is we want to protect our kids and teachers. A lot of our teachers are ready to get back to school and see their kids, but we've got to make sure we do that in a safe manner.”
