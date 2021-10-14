The Athens-Limestone Tourism Association will be hosting its annual North Pole Stroll throughout the month of December to look at decorative trees at Big Springs Memorial Park.
The event will run each day until midnight from Dec. 1-Dec. 31. Admission is free.
According to the press release received by The News Courier, it was named a Southeast Tourism top 20 event for the month of December.
It encourages people to stroll at their own pace to see the holiday decorations and solar lighting of the Christmas trees, A scenic horse ride will be offered during the stroll for a fee through the streets of Beatty and Houston's historic district, according to the release. The carriage can hold four passengers at a time, or an option of an eight passenger open air wagon is also available depending on the weather.
For more information about the carriage rides, contact 256-777-939 or visit their Facebook page at Wild Hearts Cowboy Carriage Rides.
The Christmas parade will take place Thursday, Dec. 2.
