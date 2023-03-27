Other than some trees down around the county and a sinkhole on Stuart Ferry Road, Athens-Limestone escaped the weekend storms mostly unscathed.
“We’re very lucky,” Limestone EMA Officer Daphne Ellison said.
Parts of Mississippi were not as lucky.
“It was just unreal the damage that they had,” Ellison said.
There were three confirmed tornadoes in north Alabama — one in Lauderdale and two in Morgan counties.
According to Ellison, there was a possible tornado that came across the southern part of Limestone county, but it did not touch down. They are waiting on confirmation from the National Weather Service.
“We were lucky it didn’t touch down,” she said.
This would have been the tornado that crossed through St. Fluorian and Anderson.
According to Athens Communications Specialist Holly Hollman, the West Limestone area and Elkmont had a few scattered power outages on Saturday, but crews were working quickly to restore power.
The Athens Police Department lost its phone and internet and could not make/receive calls and emails, but services were restored on Saturday.
The News Courier reached out to District 4 commissioner LaDon Townsend regarding the sinkhole but did not hear back by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.