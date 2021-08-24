GADSDEN — From promoting downtown business to creating an alley full of art to paying tribute to a famous Athens native, Athens Main Street has worked on multiple projects over the past several months.
The efforts of the group were recognized Thursday at the Main Street Alabama conference held in Gadsden. Athens Main Street earned four awards as part of MSA's eighth annual Awards of Excellence program.
Mary Helmer Wirth, Main Street Alabama president and state coordinator, highlighted projects and individuals that had a large, positive impact on their communities since the beginning of 2020.
“Our merchants took a hit in 2020 due to the pandemic,” said Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson. “I am proud to see some of our work highlighted by Main Street Alabama that helped our merchants rebound from the shutdown.”
Among the awards presented to AMS was Excellence in Public/Private Partnership. According to a release from Athens Main Street, the nonprofit worked with the City of Athens, the Limestone County Commission and Optimal Geo to bring expanded outdoor dining to restaurants on The Square. The move was made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The love of The Square, in the heart of our county, has long been enjoyed by not only our citizens but also visitors,” said Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly. “The commission is proud to be a part of this partnership that has provided an area on our courthouse lawn that will be enjoyed by many for years to come.”
Another award was Excellence in Economic Impact. Athens Main Street petitioned the City of Athens to name an entertainment district in downtown to help draw visitors and help restaurants increase sales by allowing the purchase of alcohol that could then be taken outside in marked containers.
The area is now known as The Square Arts & Entertainment District and is marked by logos painted on the city's sidewalks.
“Our restaurant and shop owners have had nothing but positive things to say about the implementation of the district,” Richardson said. “Feedback from the public has also been extremely positive.”
The next award received was Excellence in Promotion for the Brittany Howard mural painted during a live event earlier this summer. Athens Main Street commissioned street artist ARCY to paint a tribute mural of Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter and Athens native Howard in front of a live audience.
According to AMS, the goal of this event was to heighten interest in the Merchant's Alley renovation project and increase patrons for the Fridays After Five and Singing on The Square events.
“The awards received by Athens Main Street reflect the enthusiastic public and private support given by our community to enrich our downtown district,” said Chris Hamilton, an Athens Main Street board member and chair of its promotion committee. “Downtown Athens is the heart and spirit of Limestone County, and Athens Main Street is the link to blending historical preservation efforts with the economic and developmental desires expressed by business owners and our community.”
Finally, Athens Main Street board member Brad Mallette received a Main Street Hero award for his work with AMS. He is a member of the team that helped design the Merchant's Alley project.
“Brad has been a valuable asset to our Athens Main Street team,” Richardson said. “He always brings a fresh approach to the design committee and board of directors, and we look forward to continuing to work with him.”
Main Street Alabama has 29 programs and more than 30 downtown community organizations across the state. According to Athens Main Street, “Main Street Alabama focuses on bringing jobs, dollars and people back to Alabama’s historic communities.”
"These awards highlight what we can accomplish as a community when we collaborate, are open to possibilities and support creativity," Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said. "I commend the Athens Main Street Board, Director Tere Richardson and volunteers for spearheading efforts that enhance our downtown experience."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.