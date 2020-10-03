Work by members of the Athens Main Street seems to be paying off, whether it's events returning to The Square despite complications caused by COVID-19 or the expansion of outdoor dining at downtown restaurants.
Athens Main Street announced Thursday it has received recognition for its efforts in the form of three awards of excellence given by Main Street Alabama. Those awards include excellence in historic preservation, excellence in fundraising and a community award for a “Main Street hero.”
“Every year Main Street Alabama holds an awards ceremony,” said Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson. “They will get somewhere around 250 applications, and this year they gave out 47 awards, of which Athens received two competitive awards. All cities nominate a Main Street hero.”
Excellence in historic preservation
The excellence in historic preservation award was granted for Athens Main Street's effort to restore the brass bell that hung in the Limestone County Courthouse for more than 100 years. According to Main Street, the bell was found in the courthouse attic during recent renovations. The bell had been in storage for 40 years when it was rediscovered.
“Funds were raised by the Limestone County Commission, Limestone County Historical Society, Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association and the Frederick Martin family to help restore the bell,” Athens Main Street said in a release. “Recently, the bell house, which is home to the 1871 courthouse bell, and memorial benches were dedicated in honor of the late Judge David Lee Rosenau Jr. Rosenau remains the longest-serving judge in Limestone County history.”
Richardson said the excellence in historic preservation award is a “coveted” accolade, one that Main Street Alabama only awarded two of this year.
Richardson said it's a great feeling to receive recognition for the work Athens Main Street is doing to support the downtown area.
Excellence in fundraising
According to Athens Main Street, the organization has raised over $25,000 in the past two years through its stakeholder program.
“Athens Main Street saw the need to build a program of ongoing support at a higher level than basic business memberships,” the organization said in the release. “In addition, we sought to solidify a base of influential advocates within the community. Passionate advocacy for downtown and for Athens Main Street was one of the important outcomes of the stakeholder program. ”
Richardson said the program has been “invaluable” in helping Athens Main Street get projects completed around The Square.
“We have a number of people who support us,” Richardson said. “Not only did they give us their treasure, they gave us their time as well, which has been really great.”
Main Street hero
Richardson said the Black family has contributed their time and talents to Athens Main Street for years, much to the betterment of the organization.
Shane Black has served as board president for the past three years and was a board member for several years prior.
“Shane, who is also the city attorney, does everything from reviewing documents to moving barriers to playing Santa, you name it,” Richardson said. “He is a renaissance man.”
Trisha Black was the director of the precursor to Athens Main Street, known as the Spirit of Athens, for eight years.
“She is tireless in her efforts to help revitalize downtown Athens,” Richardson said.
Shane's mother Gayle is a member of the design committee with Athens Main Street.
“Gayle was head of the design committee for many years, and she is also on the Athens Limestone Beautification Board,” Richardson said. “They have done so much for our downtown.”
