Although tickets sold out within 24 hours for this year’s annual Chocolate Walk, Athens Main Street wants to encourage patrons to take advantage of the sweet deals. Eighteen downtown merchants plan to offer specials to visitors to their store this weekend. Valentine’s Day is just right around the corner and Athens Main Street said this is the perfect opportunity to get your loved one something sweet.
Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson explained why it is vital to shop and eat locally during the pandemic.
“As we begin to move to the recovery phase of the pandemic, our small businesses need your support now more than ever,” said Richardson. “Come enjoy our special historic downtown merchants this weekend and tag us in your photos and videos on social media.”
The specials for this weekend are as follows:
• Belles and Beaus - 50% off all winter clothing
• Bennett’s Clothing – Additional 10% off sale. (This includes new merchandise and items already marked down. The sale excludes Boy Scouts merchandise, Bison Coolers, fragrances, tuxedo rentals, Gift Cards, and previous purchases.)
• Bird’s Nest Antiques – Free Treats for the kids
• The Broken Brush Art Studio - Will be doing Valentine’s day Art kits, a big giveaway, and walk-in and paint with us too!
• CEI Bookstore - “Study with your sweetheart” Buy one, get one 50% off Bibles and love/marriage material
• Crawford’s Gifts – 10% off storewide, Free Lizzy James bracelet with purchase of Lizzy James necklace, receive a Nora Fleming Logo dish with a purchase of $45
• Epiphany Boutique – 20% off storewide
• Frame Gallery – 20% off Prints & Posters
• Garnet’s Antiques - 10-20% off select items
• High Cotton Arts - Artists will have 20% off selected art pieces
• Hyatt & Sims - February special "Celebrate Local Artists!" All your pieces from local artists can be framed at 15% off during the month of February - and that includes students of all ages. Cruise Planners - Royal Caribbean: 60% off the second guest plus up to $150 off sale, deposited bookings made through February
• Nutrition on the Square – Check out the menu of teas and smoothies
• Pimentos – 10% off storewide, register for a chance to win a Valentine Basket
• Tammy’s Fine Jewelry – 20% off select items
• Trinity’s - 15% off treats and food items
• U.G. White – 30% off clothing
• Village Pizza – Pizza and libations. Grab an Entertainment District cup and stroll around the Square.
• Warten House Bed & Breakfast – Tours of the Warten House will be available
