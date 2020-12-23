The year started off well for businesses downtown, on and around The Square.
According to Athens Main Street, downtown Athens had around a 90% occupancy rate, retailers were reporting strong sales and restaurants were packed on the weekends after being steady throughout the week.
“Athens Main Street had six or eight separate serious inquires on finding buildings to open new restaurants,” said the group in a release. “Athens Main Street’s design team was busy helping our merchants with signage and façade assistance. In February, we held a record-setting Chocolate Walk.”
Then March came along, and COVID-19 came with it. Merchants scrambled to find a way to continue to operate while the country was finding its new normal.
“We knew things were about to get very bad for our merchants,” Athens Main Street said. “Main Street America advised that downtowns across the nation would see a 25–35% business failure rate and possibly the same for local nonprofit Main Street organizations.”
The day after Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency for Alabama, Athens Main Street asked Mayor Ronnie Marks for permission to mark off parking spaces around The Square and designate them as curbside pickup zones for the merchants. Signage was added to let customers know the option was there.
The pandemic also led to the upgrading of outdoor dining in downtown. Tables were added outside of restaurants in order to let customers eat in the open air, where coronavirus is less likely to spread.
Permanent fencing and large umbrellas were added later to further enhance the outdoor dining experience. Downtown was also officially recognized as The Square Arts & Entertainment District, meaning visitors could purchase a certain quantity of alcohol and take it with them anywhere inside the district so long as it was held in a designated cup.
Though many summer events were canceled this year, as people became more comfortable and used to living in the time of COVID-19, more annual events began to come back, like the successful Christmas Open House and Sippin' Cider.
That said, it wasn't all roses for the area.
“While we accomplished a lot of good, we didn't go without some bad,” said Athens Main Street. “We lost four businesses downtown. Merchant sales were affected by the temporary closure at the start of the pandemic. We knew we needed a good, strong holiday season to help end the year on a good note.”
The group said community support and help from groups like the City of Athens and the Tennessee Valley Authority really helped out this year.
Athens Main Street said its next project is upgrading U.G. White alley.
“We have raised funds to create a beautiful throughway, with a hardscape walking surface, planters, tables, chairs, murals and lighting,” the group said. “Additionally, we hope to create the trailhead of an audio tour that will share stories of our Downtown.”
Other events, like the annual Chocolate Walk and a spring arts festival, are also in the works.
“Be sure to like and follow us on social media and bookmark our website, athensmainstreet.org, so you can be the first to know when details are announced,” Executive Director Tere Richardson said.
