Athens Main Street to celebrate downtown restaurants all week

From burgers to pasta to wings, Athens Main Street is welcoming the community to explore downtown restaurants and help them celebrate Alabama Restaurant Week, now through Aug. 23.
Athens Main Street will be highlighting each of the 10 restaurants that serve in the downtown area throughout the week. Executive director Tere Richardson said many of the restaurants have been affected by the pandemic, and they hope patrons will visit during the week to enjoy outdoor dining or purchase gift cards in support of local small business.
"If there's a restaurant downtown you haven't tried yet, this is a perfect opportunity to do that," Richardson said, adding it's also a chance to try new items at known favorites.
Possible options include "The Laci" at Village Pizza, named for one of its employees, or the pizzeria's fire and ice wings. Around the corner is Terranova's, featuring casual Italian dining on South Jefferson Street, and to the opposite side is Lucia's Mexican Restaurant, where Athens Main Street recommends the chimichangas with a side of queso.
Those visiting in the morning can check out Washington Street Diner, owned by Friendship Church. The church operates the restaurant as a way to provide made-to-order Southern breakfast and fellowship with neighbors while also giving short-term employees the food service training they need to further their career in the industry. The diner also houses food donations for The Full Tummy Project, a community ministry addressing childhood hunger in Athens.
Square Clock Coffee, just up the block from the diner, serves coffee roasted in Birmingham and shipped to Athens, along with baked goods, sandwiches and salads, and smoothies. Other spots include Wildwood Deli on East Market Street, The Sweetest Things Tea Room on West Market Street and Kreme Delite on the corner of West Washington and South Marion streets. There's also Dub's Burgers and Mozza Pizza & Sports Bar on South Jefferson Street.
Richardson said each restaurant is still working hard to bounce back from the effects of the economic shutdown earlier this year and the ongoing pandemic. Many have improved or started outdoor dining for patrons, and the new designation of The Square Arts & Entertainment District allows patrons to purchase alcohol and enjoy their beverage as they wander within the district limits.
To further promote eateries around The Square, Athens Main Street will be sharing menus and more on social media and hosting a contest. Richardson said full details will be announced next week, but diners and shoppers will be able to enter for a chance to win a variety of goodies from local businesses.