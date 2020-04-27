An Athens man accused in recent driveway paving scams is facing charges in Limestone and Madison counties, an official said today.
Investigators believe there may be more scam victims and are encouraging them to come forward, said Deputy Stephen Young, public information officer for the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Adam Christopher Burton, 37, was arrested Friday on two counts of home-repair fraud, criminal impersonation and violation of the Alabama Board of Health rule, records show. He was released from the Limestone County Jail Friday after posting a $3,500 bond, but he has drug charges pending in Madison County, Young said.
In the days leading up to Burton's arrest, Limestone County sheriff's deputies took several reports about Burton operating an unlicensed contracting businesses under the names ACS Paving, Pro Pave, Triple D Paving and County Wide Paving, Young said. He was also using different names.
"Burton would approach victims and tell them he could pave their driveway for $900. When they agreed, he would complete the job but tell them he had to use more materials and raise the cost to $5,500 or more," Young said. "When victims asked to pay the originally agreed-upon price, Burton became irate and threatened to damage their property and physically harm them."
On Friday, investigators obtained arrest warrants for Burton and picked him up in Madison County. At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of Xanax, oxycodone, drug paraphernalia and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) butter, which is typically infused into foods, Young said.
Anyone who believes they are a victim of Burton’s scam is asked to call Limestone County Sheriff's Investigator Caleb Durden at 256-232-0111.
In 2010, Burton was charged in Baldwin County with multiple counts of home-repair fraud, court records show. However, the court agreed to dismiss his cases after he agreed to pay his four victims a total of $17,300 in restitution plus court costs, which he did, records show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.