An Athens man accused of assaulting two people with a kitchen knife and a sheriff's deputy with his hands remained jailed today in Limestone County, an official said.
Jeremy Tristan Samples, 32, of 21191 Yarbrough Road, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of second-degree aggravated assault with a knife, one count of first-degree aggravated assault on a police officer, one count of third-degree domestic violence (assault) and one count of resisting arrest, records show.
Limestone County Sheriff's Deputy Tavaris Hines responded to a call Wednesday about a family fight at a Limestone County home, said Deputy Stephen Young, public information officer for the sheriff's office. Young said Hines and Samples got into a struggle, but the deputy was eventually able to restrain, handcuff and place Samples under arrest.
Victims report violence
Samples' girlfriend told Hines that earlier in the day she and Samples had had an argument that turned violent. She said Samples bear hugged her from behind and struck her in the face. In his report, Hines noted two knots on the side of her forehead.
The girlfriend's mother told Hines she had tried to break up the fight, but Samples choked her unconscious. In his report, Hines noted numerous cuts on her arms, neck and forearms.
The mother's boyfriend told Hines that Samples cut him on the hand when he tried to take the knife. In his report, Hines noted a small cut on the man's left hand.
Another woman at the home told the deputy Samples had struck her once in the face and arm when she tried to break up the fight.
The victims did not have to be treated at a hospital, Young said.
Samples remained in the Limestone County Jail on Thursday. The amount of his bail was not listed.
