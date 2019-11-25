An Athens man is facing two sex charges following an investigation by the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Kenneth Ray Kimbrough, 56, of 21691 Hummingbird Way, was arrested Friday on charges of first-degree sodomy (with a girl - strong arm) and first-degree sexual abuse (child fondling - female), court records show.
Limestone County Sheriff's Investigator Kristin King investigated the case, obtained the warrants and made the arrest. Officials declined to disclose the age of the alleged victim, or how the accused may have known the victim.
Kimbrough was released Saturday from the Limestone County Jail after posting a $500,000 bond.
During his initial appearance Monday, Kimbrough requested a court-appointed attorney.
